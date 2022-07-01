Bianca Belair & Angelo Dawkins Speak On Scary Fan Encounter

WWE superstars Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins recently had a scary encounter with a fan following a WWE Live Event.

Bianca Belair Opens Up

On June 28, the WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair spoke about the incident on her Instagram Stories and explained how the experience scared her.

Bianca Belair posted the following on her Instagram Stories:

“We drove 20 minutes from the venue, sitting at a red light… a fan just ran up to the window, tapped on the window trying to take a picture. Scared the sh*t out of us…

“I love my fans, but Do NOT FOLLOW me from the venue. DO NOT RUN UP to my car window while I’m sitting at red light at 11pm tapping on the window. It’s not safe for me. It’s not safe for you. I try my best to stay around and sign as many autographs and take as many photos as I can… It may seem harmless and all in fun to you, but that wasn’t right or fair. I was legit scared. BOUNDARIES.” Bianca Belair on scary fan experience

Following this situation, in an interview with Adrian Hernandez for 1140 The Bet Las Vegas, one-half of the Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins, revealed that he was also in the car when the situation went down.

Angelo had the following to say about the incident:

“Yea, yea we were in the car. Nah, nah, nah, we were in the car. Nah man, it’s just like we were at a red light. We just gotta be careful man. You don’t know how like people in traffic can be. [inaudible] just run up to the car, especially like late at night too.

“We had already been on the road for a couple minutes too, it wasn’t even like five minutes, wasn’t even three. It was like 25, 30 minutes. So, like we were already on the road. So, it was like, ‘Yo, did they just follow us all the way out here just to do that?’

“And this is like, it just creates a not safe moment for everybody you know what I’m saying. You try to get out the car, do it, run up to the car, and the light turns green, and you in park. You’re holding up traffic in the back of you, and like there’s other lanes coming so they probably ain’t gonna stop. So, like you’re also putting yourself at risk.”

Dawkins’ Warning

“I just advise like, ‘Hey, look, be careful.’ If you see us in public when there’s not oncoming traffic or like we’re not busy, just please be respectful, you want like- you know what I’m saying.” Angelo Dawkins with advice for overzealous fans

“We like it when fans come up to us and want to take pictures or want to get our autographs and stuff, like that’s cool. But, we just also like want people to be safe and not put their life in danger while trying to accomplish that.”

Dawkins is a member of the Street Profits tag team alongside Montez Ford. Montez and Bianca Belair are married, so it makes sense that the three of them would travel together.

Money In The Bank

Angelo will be competing at Money In The Bank, alongside Montez, as they challenge The Usos for the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. At the pay-per-view, Bianca Belair will also be defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Carmella.

