Photos: Bianca Belair Impresses in Bodybuilding Competition, WWE Superstars React

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair competed in a fitness competition over the weekend and showed off her impressive physique on social media today.

Belair’s team defeated Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross in the Women’s WarGames match this past Saturday. Becky Lynch returned to the company as the mystery teammate and wound up winning the match for Team Bianca at the premium live event. The Man connected with a Leg Drop off the top of the steel cage on Dakota and IYO below for the pinfall victory.

Bianca took to Twitter to share several photos from the competition. She disclosed that she has been training for the past 10 weeks for the WBFF Pro Atlantic City Pro Am and got to show off her hard work on the stage over the weekend.

For the past 10 weeks, in between my schedule, I have been training for the WBFF Pro Atlantic City Pro Am.

This weekend all of that hard work got to play out on stage!#wbff #ESTofWWE pic.twitter.com/Tn0zym3xHX — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) December 4, 2022

Theme Wear Made by Me for my 2nd category I competed in!

AND yes I strutted on that stage with my rhinestone cane!



I would say a little mix between Coming to America & Beyonce Homecoming ?#wbff #ESTofWWE pic.twitter.com/Z8S7eLqWW6 — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) December 4, 2022

Belair also noted that she is a part of the WBFF Pro Card Family now and received first place in wellness, and 2nd in fitness at the competition.

I am officially a part of the WBFF PRO CARD FAMILY!!!!!!

1st place in Wellness

2nd place in Fitness

I got my PRO CARD! #wbff #estofwwe pic.twitter.com/nquuVDbcz2 — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) December 4, 2022

WWE Superstars React to Bianca Belair Competing in Bodybuilding Competition

Several WWE Superstars from the past and present praised Bianca on social media today. Charlotte Flair responded with a bunch of emojis and Impact producer Lance Storm praised The EST.

? ? ?? — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 4, 2022

Damn, when I was on the road full time I only managed to sleep in between my schedule. ?? — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) December 4, 2022

WWE authority figure Adam Pearce said that Belair was inspiring and congratulated her.

Inspiring!!! Congrats B!!! — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) December 4, 2022

Former WWE Superstar and current producer Shane “The Hurricane” Helms also complimented Belair.

Very impressive!! ???????? — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) December 4, 2022

Bianca just wrapped up a long rivalry with Bayley over the RAW Women’s Championship. She defeated The Role Model in a Last Woman Standing match at WWE Crown Jewel and got the better of Damage CTRL once again at Survivor Series WarGames.