Photos: Bianca Belair Impresses in Bodybuilding Competition, WWE Superstars React

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair competed in a fitness competition over the weekend and showed off her impressive physique on social media today.
Belair’s team defeated Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross in the Women’s WarGames match this past Saturday. Becky Lynch returned to the company as the mystery teammate and wound up winning the match for Team Bianca at the premium live event. The Man connected with a Leg Drop off the top of the steel cage on Dakota and IYO below for the pinfall victory.
Bianca took to Twitter to share several photos from the competition. She disclosed that she has been training for the past 10 weeks for the WBFF Pro Atlantic City Pro Am and got to show off her hard work on the stage over the weekend.
Belair also noted that she is a part of the WBFF Pro Card Family now and received first place in wellness, and 2nd in fitness at the competition.
WWE Superstars React to Bianca Belair Competing in Bodybuilding Competition
Several WWE Superstars from the past and present praised Bianca on social media today. Charlotte Flair responded with a bunch of emojis and Impact producer Lance Storm praised The EST.
WWE authority figure Adam Pearce said that Belair was inspiring and congratulated her.
Former WWE Superstar and current producer Shane “The Hurricane” Helms also complimented Belair.
Bianca just wrapped up a long rivalry with Bayley over the RAW Women’s Championship. She defeated The Role Model in a Last Woman Standing match at WWE Crown Jewel and got the better of Damage CTRL once again at Survivor Series WarGames.