Bianca Belair Wants to Play Marvel’s Storm: “I’m Just Waiting on the Phone Call”

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair wants to portray the Marvel character Storm in an upcoming film.
Bianca Belair battled Bayley at Crown Jewel in a Last Woman Standing match. She defeated The Role Model once again but this time in an interesting way. Belair trapped Bayley inside of a ladder and she couldn’t escape before the referee counted to ten.
Bayley will not let their rivalry die and the two stars will meet again on November 26th in much different circumstances. Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross will battle Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and a mystery superstar at Survivor Series: WarGames. Bianca will have to find one more superstar to join the team on RAW or wait to reveal the mystery superstar at the PLE at the TD Garden in Boston.
The EST spoke with ComicBook recently and revealed that she would love to play Storm in a feature film. Halle Berry has played the character several times in X-Men films. Bianca added that Hollywood is ready for a strong woman to come onto the scene.
Bianca Belair also promoted the new season of WWE Supercard and you can check out the entire interview in the video below.
H/T: ComicBook