Bianca Belair Wants to Play Marvel’s Storm: “I’m Just Waiting on the Phone Call”

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair wants to portray the Marvel character Storm in an upcoming film.

Bianca Belair battled Bayley at Crown Jewel in a Last Woman Standing match. She defeated The Role Model once again but this time in an interesting way. Belair trapped Bayley inside of a ladder and she couldn’t escape before the referee counted to ten.

What an honor it was to be a part of a LAST WOMAN STANDING MATCH in Saudi Arabia with @itsBayleyWWE

I am so proud of us & grateful!

This Moment was Special.

And I walked as the Last Woman Standing!



Thank you Saudi Arabia#ANDSTILL#ESTofWWE#CrownJewel pic.twitter.com/2ZQKZRnwBk — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) November 6, 2022

Bayley will not let their rivalry die and the two stars will meet again on November 26th in much different circumstances. Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross will battle Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and a mystery superstar at Survivor Series: WarGames. Bianca will have to find one more superstar to join the team on RAW or wait to reveal the mystery superstar at the PLE at the TD Garden in Boston.

The EST spoke with ComicBook recently and revealed that she would love to play Storm in a feature film. Halle Berry has played the character several times in X-Men films. Bianca added that Hollywood is ready for a strong woman to come onto the scene.

Oh, 100%. I would love to cross over onto the movie scene and play Storm and just play such a strong, amazing character,” Belair said. “I think that hopefully Hollywood is ready for a strong, powerful, muscular woman to come on the scene, and if they are, then that’s me, and I’m ready. I’m just waiting on the phone call.

Bianca Belair also promoted the new season of WWE Supercard and you can check out the entire interview in the video below.

H/T: ComicBook