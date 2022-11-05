Bianca Belair Retains Raw Women’s Title at WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair put her championship on the line once again against Bayley, but this time it was at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia in a Last Woman Standing Match.

The match was saved as the co-main event. Various weapons were used, including chairs, steel steps, and kendo sticks. Bayley smashed Belair with the steps while having her pinned up against the ring.

Bayley hit a belly-to-belly suplex on the stage then put her in an equipment crate, but Belair popped out. Bayley drove a golf cart out and they brawled on it. Belair powerbombed Bayley through a table. Belair trapped Bayley’s leg in a ladder that prevented Bayley from getting up and won the bout.

History

Belair won the meeting between the two in a ladder match at Extreme Rules to retain her title. Bayley defeated Belair in a non-title match on this week’s Raw after interference from Nikki Cross.

The two stars have been feuding since late July at SummerSlam when Bayley made her return following Belair’s successful title defense over Becky Lynch. Bayley also revealed the debuting Damage Control stable.

