Bianca Belair Retains Raw Women’s Title At WWE Hell In A Cell

Bianca Belair put her WWE Raw Women’s Title on the line in a triple threat match against Asuka and Becky Lynch at the Hell In A Cell event in Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL.

The match opened the show and saw Lynch get double teamed by the babyfaces. Lynch hit a leg drop off the top rope for 2 on Belair. Belair with a standing moonsault on both stars. Lynch with man handle slam to Belair for 2 as Asuka broke up the pin attempt. The finish saw Lynch hit the hit man handle slam to Asuka and Belair tossed Lynch to the floor then pinned Asuka.

Originally, Naomi was slated to be Belair’s opponent at this event as she was planned to win the six-pack challenge on Raw a few weeks ago, but once Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out, WWE had to change plans. Asuka ended up beating Lynch to become the #1 contender to the title.

On the May 23rd Raw, Lynch was added to the bout after defeating Asuka in a match where she would be added to the Hell in a Cell card if she won. She earned the win in that bout when Asuka went for a kick that missed Lynch and hit Belair, which allowed Lynch to get the victory.

Lynch talked her way into the bout with Asuka as she was unhappy about the loss and claimed that Asuka cheated so Adam Pearce gave her the bout.

Time will tell whether WWE continues this feud or goes into a different direction heading into the Money in the Bank event next month

What are your thoughts on Bianca Belair retaining the Raw Women’s Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.