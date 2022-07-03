Bianca Belair Retains Raw Women’s Title At WWE Money In The Bank

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair made her latest title defense against Carmella at Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank event.

The match was short with Carmella getting the majority of the offense. The short match ended when Bianca fired up and hit the KOD for the win. Post-match, Carmella attacked Belair.

Rhea Ripley was originally slated to challenge Belair for the title at this show after earning the title shot on an episode of Raw last month by beating Doudrop, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan. However, she was later pulled from the bout after dealing with a brain injury in the match. As recently as two weeks, she had been on Raw promoting the match.

Carmella defeated Becky Lynch, Asuka, Morgan, and Bliss in a fatal 5-way bout on Raw to become the new #1 contender.

Time will tell whether WWE continues this feud or goes into a different direction heading into SummerSlam later this month.

What are your thoughts on Bianca Belair retaining the Raw Women’s Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.