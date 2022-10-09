Bianca Belair Retains WWE Raw Women’s Title at Extreme Rules

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair made her latest title defense against Bayley at Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event.

Bayley hit a flying elbow off the apron onto Belair, who was on a ladder in between the barricade and ring steps. Bayley knocked her off the apron. Belair hit the KOD and climbed the ladder before being knocked off due to IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Belair ended up hitting a double KOD to them. Belair hit the KOD to Bayley with a ladder for the finish.

You just knew #DamageCTRL was going to have a say in this match but @BiancaBelairWWE is the EST for a reason!#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/JJDGxB4gKq — WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2022

On the September 19th episode of Raw, Bayley challenged Belair to a match at Extreme Rules after Damage Control beat down Alexa Bliss when Bayley had defeated her. Asuka and Belair came out, but the e numbers game played in Damage Control’s favor, and Bayley soon laid out Belair with a Rose plant.

Bayley ended the show saying that she wanted the title match at Extreme Rules. Bayley did pinn Belair in a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle last month.

Time will tell whether WWE continues this feud or goes into a different direction heading into the Crown Jewel event on November 5th