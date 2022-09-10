Bianca Belair Set To Defend Title On WWE RAW

WWE ran an advertisement tonight that announced Bianca Belair will be putting the RAW Women’s Championship on the next Monday night.

Next week’s edition of the red brand takes place in Portland, Oregon. Johnny Gargano will make his return to the ring after nine months. Gargano left WWE nine months ago but returned on the August 22nd episode of RAW.

Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky will also challenge Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah for the Women’s Tag Team Championships. The two teams met in the finals of the tournament but Aliyah rolled up Dakota to capture the titles. Edge will battle Dominik Mysterio in a singles match. Dominik shockingly joined The Judgment Day on last week’s show.

WWE also advertised a RAW Women’s Championship match for Monday’s episode. Bianca Belair will put the title on the line in an Open Challenge next Monday on RAW. You can check out the advertisement for next week’s RAW in the video below.

Bianca Belair & Damage CTRL

The EST is currently involved in a storyline with Bayley after The Role Model returned at SummerSlam. She missed over a year of action with a torn ACL and returned following Bianca’s victory over Becky Lynch. Bayley arrived with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky and the faction has now been named Damage CTRL.



At Clash at the Castle, Damage CTRL picked up the victory over Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. Bayley connected with the Rose Plant and Iyo followed it up with a Moonsault. The Role Model then pinned the RAW Women’s Champion to pick up the win for Damage CTRL.