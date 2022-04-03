Bianca Belair Wins WWE Raw Women’s Championship At WrestleMania 38

Becky Lynch put her WWE Raw Women’s Championship on the line against Bianca Belair at the WWE WrestleMania 38 event in Dallas, Texas on Saturday night.

The match opened with Lynch hitting the rock bottom for a near fall. Belair went for the disarmer at one point. Lynch with a leg drop off the top rope for 2. It had a very urgent pace with a lot of quick pin attempts. Belair connected with a suplex on the floor. Belair with a 450 splash off the middle rope for a super close near fall. Belair with a spinebuster then went for a standing moonsault, but Lynch put her knees up. Lynch with rock bottom on the bottom steel step. Belair hit KOD for the win.

The match was set up in February when Belair defeated Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. in a number one contender’s Elimination Chamber match. At this same show, Lynch retained her Raw Women’s Championship against WWE Hall Of Famer Lita.

Belair was looking to avenge her loss to Lynch from last year’s SummerSlam, which is where Lynch made her return to the ring by replacing Sasha Banks to beat Belair in 26 seconds to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

During last year’s Draft, WWE had Lynch become the Raw Women’s Champion when she and Charlotte Flair swapped title belts after changing brands

What are your thoughts on Bianca Belair winning the Raw Women’s Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.