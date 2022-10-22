Black Adam is The Rock’s Biggest Opening as a Leading Man

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new film ‘Black Adam’ is off to a strong start at the box office.

The film is expected to open with $60M-$62M over the weekend, making it the best domestic debut for The Rock outside of The Mummy Returns in 2001. As reported by Deadline, ‘Black Adam’ opened with a strong $26.8M on Friday and was The Rock’s best opening day for a film he’s the solo star of.

The reviews have been mixed for the film. The critic score on Rotten Tomatoes currently sits at 41% while the audience score is much more positive at 89% enjoyed the film. ‘Black Adam’ currently has a 7.2 rating on IMDb with over 28,000 reviews from fans.

The Rock on if a Presidential Run is Still on the Table

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson isn’t just a beloved wrestler and the biggest movie star on the planet, he’s also a potential presidential candidate in the eyes of some fans. The Rock recently shot down rumors of him running for public office in 2024.

However, The Great One claimed that he may consider it down the line in a recent interview with Jake Tapper on CNN. He noted that his main priority right now is to be a father to his daughters but wouldn’t rule out a possible run in the future.