Black Adam is The Rock’s Biggest Opening as a Leading Man

By Robert Lentini
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new film ‘Black Adam’ is off to a strong start at the box office.

The film is expected to open with $60M-$62M over the weekend, making it the best domestic debut for The Rock outside of The Mummy Returns in 2001. As reported by Deadline, ‘Black Adam’ opened with a strong $26.8M on Friday and was The Rock’s best opening day for a film he’s the solo star of.

The reviews have been mixed for the film. The critic score on Rotten Tomatoes currently sits at 41% while the audience score is much more positive at 89% enjoyed the film. ‘Black Adam’ currently has a 7.2 rating on IMDb with over 28,000 reviews from fans.

The Rock on if a Presidential Run is Still on the Table

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson isn’t just a beloved wrestler and the biggest movie star on the planet, he’s also a potential presidential candidate in the eyes of some fans. The Rock recently shot down rumors of him running for public office in 2024.

The Rock Says Running for US President is ‘Off The Table’

However, The Great One claimed that he may consider it down the line in a recent interview with Jake Tapper on CNN. He noted that his main priority right now is to be a father to his daughters but wouldn’t rule out a possible run in the future.

Right now for my daughters, it is important that I’m home, and that stability is important for me to be there. That is the most important thing to me.

By the way, that is a tough thing I think to reconcile, I’m blown away by that. The fact that I’m even having this conversation with you.

The fact that I’ve been approached by the most influential in the world of politics, which I think you (Jake Tapper) know very well. It was really moving but right now the most important job I have is to be their father.

