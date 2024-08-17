Bobby Fulton Asks For Prayers After Facing Heart Complications During Surgery

Pro Wrestling legend Bobby Fulton recently provided an unfortunate health update.

Fulton had previously revealed that he almost lost his life during his battle with throat cancer. Last year, Fulton said that an artery ruptured in his throat while undergoing treatment. He added that he had a safety spring in his throat. Bobby Fulton said that he had scars all over his body due to the disease and was fortunate to be alive.

Taking to social media, Fulton has informed his fans that he underwent surgery to repair his throat from the treatments in 2020 but had heart complications during the procedure. He wants the fans to continue their thoughts and prayers for him as he will be visiting a cardiologist soon.

“This past Tuesday I had surgery to repair my throat from the cancer treatments in 2020. Unfortunately during the surgery I had heart complications. This coming week I’ll be going to see a cardiologist. I’m still here and still standing! Please continue the thoughts & prayers!”

Bobby Fulton is a pro wrestling veteran and made only a handful of appearances in WWE. However, he has had a successful career in other promotions. After starting his career at the young of 16, Fulton has competed across the world. He was also a part of a tag team with Tommy Rogers known as The Fantastics.

We at SEScoops wish him a speedy recovery.