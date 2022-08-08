Bobby Lashley Lays Out Plan For Hurt Business Reunion

Bobby Lashley is holding out hope to reunite The Hurt Business one day.

This faction was a dominant force on WWE Monday Night Raw during the COVID-19 pandemic that featured Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander. At one point, they held most of the gold on the red brand as Lashley was WWE Champion and Alexander & Benjamin were Raw Tag Team Champions.

They eventually split up, with Lashley and MVP becoming a solo act. Now, MVP is managing Omos.

While speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Lashley shared the scenario that he came up with that would see them come together as a babyface faction.

“You know what, I was thinking about what could happen to actually bring us together, and I thought about this the other day. I was like, if [MVP] made Omos too dangerous, where he couldn’t contain him anymore, and Omos turned on him, he would need somebody to help him. There’s only one person that can beat Omos. Then, I may need some help, and if I need some help, you have Cedric, you have Shelton, you have, we can take him down, and then we’re babyfaces again. They’ll love us. Anything can happen,” Bobby Lashley said (H/T to Fightful for the transcript).

Lashley will defend the WWE United States Championship against Ciampa on tonight’s Raw.