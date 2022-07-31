Bobby Lashley Retains WWE United States Title at SummerSlam

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley made his latest title defense against Theory at SummerSlam.

Theory jumped him before the match. The match was a typical big man small man match. Lashley missed a spear and ate the turnbuckle. The finish saw Lashley catch him and hit his finisher. It was a short match.

Theory lost the United States Title at Money in the Bank to Lashley, who went over after reversing the ATL and applying the hurt lock, scoring the submission victory.

The following Monday night on Raw, Theory stated that after he won the United States Championship at SummerSlam, then he would beat whoever was left standing after the Undisputed WWE World Heavyweight title match to become the biggest champion in company history.

Time will tell whether WWE continues this feud or goes into a different direction heading into the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event on September 3.

What are your thoughts on Bobby Lashley retaining the United States Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.