Bobby Lashley’s Return Date Apparently Set

Bobby Lashley has not been seen on WWE programming since the Elimination Chamber PPV. Latest reports suggest that he might be returning to TV soon.

According to Mike Johnson of PWinsider, the former WWE champion is expected to make his return to WWE on this Monday’s episode of Raw from Pittsburgh.

Lashley is rumored to face Omos in a singles match at WrestleMania 38. It’s likely that this match will be set up during the go home episode of the red branded show.

The All-Mighty has been out of action since the Royal Rumble PPV in January. He suffered a shoulder injury in his match with Brock Lesnar at the show.

While Bobby Lashley was officially a part of the Elimination Chamber match, WWE did an angle to remove him from the bout before the action started.

The former champion has been rehabbing his injury since then. Though he hasn’t had a surgery which is a good sign for the Raw star.

Apart from Lashley, both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are scheduled for this week’s Raw. The show will also see RK-Bro going up against The Usos in an inter-brand champion vs champion match among other.