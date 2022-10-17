Bobby Lashley Pitched Gaining Weight for ‘Severe Depression’ WWE Storyline

Bobby Lashley has been in great shape for the majority of his life and throughout his pro wrestling career, he has been considered one of the best physique guys in the business.

However, Lashley was willing to go the extra mile for a storyline pitch he had for Vince McMahon when he was still in charge of creative before he resigned.

During his appearance on the NotSam Wrestling podcast, Lashley wanted to gain a bunch of weight after being unbeaten as WWE Champion and have MVP bring him back from depression to be a top star again.

“I told Vince a year ago, I think a year or two ago, I told him, ‘I want to do this character.’ He said, ‘What is it?’ I said, ‘If I get beat one time, I want to go into the severe depression and put on like 40, 50, 60, or 70 pounds and just be fat, and then be a completely different character and then have like somebody like an MVP, or somebody that’s on my side, kind of like, pull me back and then have the crowd watch his transition back to me.’ He said, ‘There’s no way you can do that.’ I said, ‘Man, I think I can.’”

Last week on Monday Night Raw, Lashley lost the United States Title to Seth Rollins after being attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar. This week on Raw, Lashley has called for a confrontation with Lesnar.

