Booker T On Whether a CM Punk WWE Return is Possible

During the AEW All Out 2022 post-show media scrum, CM Punk had some explosive comments for Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.

Punk criticized the management skill of the AEW EVPs and also accused them of spreading false information about him.

The two-time AEW World Champion also fought with the Bucks and Omega, in a brawl that also involved Punk’s trainer Ace Steel.

Return to WWE?

Due to his comments and involvement in the fight (in addition to an injury) Punk has been removed from AEW programming and stripped of the AEW World title.

It has been reported that Punk could be fired (if not already) or could choose to leave AEW, especially if Steel is fired as expected. Speaking to WrestlingInc, Booker T discussed a possible WWE return for the ‘Best in the World.

“It would be hard, it would be really hard for him just to swallow his pride and go back to that.” Booker T on CM Punk.

Booker added that while Punk’s time on WWE Backstage provided an opportunity, he believes that ship has sailed.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer also questions what Punk’s “positioning” would be in WWE’s current roster.

Is a Deal Possible?

Punk walked out of WWE after the 2014 Royal Rumble Pay Per View, citing injuries and frustrations with the company.

Though Punk was part of WWE Backstage in 2019, the former Champion never returned to WWE, signing a deal with FOX instead.

Appearing on the Barstool Sports’ ‘Pardon my Take’ podcast in April 2021, Triple H didn’t rule out a CM Punk return, saying “never say never.”

However, Triple H added that there has to be a desire on both sides for a Punk-WWE return to work.