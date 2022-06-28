Booker T Would ‘Love’ to See Paige in AEW

WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T would “love” to see Paige in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) if she doesn’t return for WWE.

The two-time WWE Hall Of Famer recently took to his podcast, “The Hall Of Fame,” to offer his thoughts on Paige’s pending WWE departure and where he’d like to see her end up.

If she doesn’t ultimately return to WWE, Booker would love to see her in AEW.

“Yeah, I would. I would love to see Paige on a big stage if she’s going to do it here. If she’s not going to be in WWE, definitely, I could see Paige doing some really, really good stuff there [AEW], I really can. … I don’t look at Sasha the way I look at Paige, I look at those two totally different.”

Paige signed with WWE in 2011 and had a big impact on the women’s evolution within the company. She’s a two-time Divas Champion and a former NXT Women’s Champion. However, unfortunately, the 29-year-old’s career has bee plagued by injuries.

She has been out-of-action for the past several years due to not being medically cleared to compete, but still under contract with WWE.

Paige was used for a few non-physical roles on WWE TV, such as a manager and General Manager, but those soon fizzled out.

Now, Paige has already booked her first non-WWE appearance following her contract expiring in July. It’s not certain where she’ll ultimately end up, but wherever it is, Booker T is a firm believer that Paige is a star, and has all the makings to be huge for whoever signs her.

“She’s a star, bonafide. Just that smile alone, I am serious, dog, that little dimple in between her chin … She’s money, so she could definitely make impact.”

