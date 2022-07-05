Booker T is all for Theory dethroning Roman Reigns

At Money in the Bank 2022, Theory captured the Men’s briefcase, earning a guaranteed championship opportunity at a time of his choosing.

Theory has certainly been on the receiving end of a major push in recent months, but many have questioned this decision.

Right now, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is firmly in the grasp of Roman Reigns, and many doubt how the cocky young Superstar could be a threat to “The Tribal Chief.”

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Theory’s win last Saturday night, and said that dethroning Roman Reigns makes sense for the former United States Champion.

“It’s not losing, but it’s how you lose. He could beat Roman, he could beat anybody on the card if the situation is right. If a person is unconscious when I cash in, who loses? If you book it properly, Theory is not going to be one of the guys that got the briefcase and didn’t cash it in and win it. I don’t see that happening.”

He continued, “This kid has got way too much upside for something like that to happen. That’s just me and what I would be thinking if I had Theory in this position.”

“He could beat anybody on the card if the situation is right.” Booker T on Theory possibly cashing in on Roman Reigns.

H/T Sportskeeda

Theory’s other title opportunity

Theory could (in theory) be the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but that’s not the only piece of gold on his mind.

It has been confirmed that at Summerslam, Theory will take on new United States Champion Bobby Lashley for the title.

Theory lost the U.S. Title to Lashley at Money in the Bank prior to winning the Men’s Ladder match, making him the first Superstar to lose a title and win the coveted briefcase on the same night.

The Next Face of WWE

On the topic of Who is the next Face of WWE?, we recently wrote this feature looking at 5 WWE Superstars that we feel have the potential to carry the company after Roman Reigns: