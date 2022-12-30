Bray Wyatt Says He Broke His Finger Thursday Night

Bray Wyatt says he broke his finger at Thursday’s WWE live event from Miami, Florida, but he doesn’t seem to concerned about it.

WWE’s holiday tour wraps up tonight with a Raw-brand house show from Toronto. It was a successful week, in terms of ticket sales. Unfortunately, a couple stars suffered injuries.

We reported that AJ Styles suffered an ankle injury and now word has come out that Wyatt is dealing with his own health situation.

The former WWE Champion defeated Jinder Mahal Thursday night from Miami’s FTX Arena. After the match, Wyatt spent some time at ringside taking photos with fans and signing autographs. As seen below, Wyatt told Justin from Vlog Warriors that he broke a finger on his right hand during the match with Mahal.

@Windham6 breaks his finger during his match tonight and still took the time to talk to @realmattkempke and myself! The Vlog Warriors love you brother and thank you! ???? #wwe #BrayWyatt #WWEMiami #wrestlingcommunity pic.twitter.com/tlf1lD2C12 — Vlog Warrior Justin (@thatguyjustin86) December 30, 2022

Finger fractures take approximately three to four weeks recovery time. It sounds painful, but there’s a strong chance Wyatt will be able to avoid time away from the ring.

Bray Wyatt wrestled Jinder Mahal four times this week on WWE’s holiday tour. The result was the same each time, with Mahal getting in some early offense but Wyatt making a comeback and finishing him off with Sister Abigail.

Prior to this week, Wyatt had not competed since April 2021. After four consecutive wins over Mahal in NYC, Atlanta, Greensboro and Miami, Wyatt sets his sights back on LA Knight. The two have been feuding over the past several months since Wyatt’s return to WWE television.