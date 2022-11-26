What Happens When You Call the Number Shown During the Bray Wyatt Promo on WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt returned at Extreme Rules after a White Rabbit teaser campaign that captured the imagination of the WWE Universe.
The mind games are still happening as a phone number flashed on the screen during tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Wyatt came to the ring and claimed that he was not the one who attacked LA Knight last week.
LA Knight made the bold decision of slapping Bray Wyatt in the face not once, but twice last week. He was later found buried under a bunch of equipment and showed up this week with his arm in a sling.
Uncle Howdy interrupted Bray Wyatt and accused him of being a liar once again. A phone number flashed on the screen during the segment and the following message is delivered when it is dialed:
WWE Survivor Series WarGames Coverage
WWE Survivor Series WarGames airs live tonight from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. The premium live event will feature two WarGames matches, two title matches, and a grudge match.
Here is the card for WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022:
- Men’s WarGames Match: Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline’s Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn
- Women’s WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO Sky, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley
- United States Championship Triple Threat match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi
- Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles
