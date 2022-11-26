What Happens When You Call the Number Shown During the Bray Wyatt Promo on WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt returned at Extreme Rules after a White Rabbit teaser campaign that captured the imagination of the WWE Universe.

The mind games are still happening as a phone number flashed on the screen during tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Wyatt came to the ring and claimed that he was not the one who attacked LA Knight last week.

LA Knight made the bold decision of slapping Bray Wyatt in the face not once, but twice last week. He was later found buried under a bunch of equipment and showed up this week with his arm in a sling.

Uncle Howdy interrupted Bray Wyatt and accused him of being a liar once again. A phone number flashed on the screen during the segment and the following message is delivered when it is dialed:

“Patient suffers from delusions of grandeur, perhaps the most extreme incidence I’ve encountered. Concerns that no regime or treatment will be able to counteract the imbalance of pattern in the patient’s psyche.



Prone to disorganized thought patterns that communicate a sense of unmatched importance. Bouts of isolation has seems to have amplified their inner monologue and honestly blocked out any outside voice.



In short, the patient would need to think as highly of a medical practitioner as they do themselves and honestly that seems to border on the impossible. I’ve become concerned that this patient has become such a danger to themselves and anyone that they encounter that… Hello? Hello? Is someone there? Hello? I…”

