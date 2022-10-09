Bray Wyatt Returns to WWE at Extreme Rules

At WWE Extreme Rules, the company revealed that The White Rabbit was indeed Bray Wyatt.

The lights went out after the main event before we heard Wyatt singing he’s got the whole wide world in his hands. We saw people dressed up as puppets from the Firefly Fun House placed throughout the arena. There was a door on the stage, and we went through a haunted house with the fun house music playing. We see a man with a mask on a TV laughing, then the door opens withWyatt appearing and he had a lantern. Wyatt took off the mask and turned off the lantern.

There had been various fan theories about the mystery and clues left behind by various QR codes. WWE had also played the song at live events. The belief had been that it could have something to do with Karrion Kross, but all indications pointed to the return of Wyatt.

Fightful previously reported that the reveal behind the mysterious thing on WWE television would be revealed at this show.

Wyatt was released by WWE last July due to budget cuts despite the fact that he was slated to return just weeks before the company cut him. It was previously reported that Impact Wrestling was interested in signing him, but he also had interest from AEW.

He never wrestled a match outside of WWE while away, but did make select public appearances for autograph signings.