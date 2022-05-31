Bray Wyatt Teases He’s Ready To Return To Wrestling

Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, sent out some interesting tweets that have seemingly hinted that he’s ready to step back into the squared circle again after being away for a while. He said the horrible suffering he was dealing with has disappeared and now it burns.

“Everything good that’s ever happened to me, first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I’ve got shit to do. It doesn’t hurt anymore, it burns. I’m ready now.”

There was also a red circle at the end of the tweet, which some fans thought was another indication that he’s come full circle and implied a WWE return, but there have not been any reports to confirm that at all. He sent out another tweet that reads the following:

“I’m tired of watching. Tired of hearing irrelevant clowns speculate how I’ll be perceived. Tired of hearing about my greed, my desire questioned. Wherever and whenever I decide to return, I’ll remind everyone why they know my name. Again. And again. Believe in me. #IFoundIt.”

In a follow-up tweet, Wyatt noted, “Patience. It’s almost time.”

It’s been previously reported that after Rotunda was let go by WWE, AEW and Impact Wrestling were interested in signing him. However, his asking price is said to be very high. It looks like we may find out soon what his next move is.

