Bret Hart Calls for Goldberg to be Removed From WWE Hall of Fame

Bret Hart‘s dislike of Bill Goldberg has been well-documented as his animosity stretches back to 1999’s Starrcade event where Goldberg nailed Hart with a thrust kick during their WCW World Heavyweight Championship match.

This was where Hart suffered a career-ending concussion. Hart has discussed his frustration with Goldberg ever since and has taken shots at him over the years.

Bret Hart on Goldberg

While participating in a K&S Wrestlefest signing, Hart noted that he thinks Goldberg should be removed from the WWE Hall Of Fame.

“I always thought that if Goldberg got into the Hall of Fame then Horowitz should’ve gone into the Hall of Fame. Horowitz can actually wrestle. Goldberg never could. I think he got in there for hurting everybody he worked with…They should [on being told that WWE should put Horowitz into the Hall of Fame]. They should take Goldberg out.”

Hart has previously stated that he wishes Goldberg had never kicked him in the head and doesn’t know how WWE could induct Goldberg into the Hall Of Fame for hurting as many wrestlers as he did.

Hart also lost money due to the concussion as he had signed a $3 million-a-year contract with WCW on top of the two years he had left on his original contract.

Goldberg has repeatedly apologized for what happened, but it seems to fall on deaf ears. While on The Michael Kay Show back in July, Goldberg stated that he had apologized over and over, but at some point, he questioned what else he could say for Hart to forgive him.

