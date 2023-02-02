Bret Hart Featured in New Trailer for ‘Stalker’ Film

WWE Hall-of-Famer Bret Hart has popped up in a new trailer for the claustrophobic horror movie Stalker.

The film centers on an actress, played by Sophie Skelton, who finds herself stuck on a malfunctioning elevator. Unfortunately, she’s not alone as her stalker, played by Stuart Brennan, just happens to be on it with her. The trailer revolves around the tensions between the two as the unhinged antagonist grows more aggressive and sadistic.

When the trailer reaches the cast announcements, none other than ‘The Hitman’ is revealed. Curiously, what we see of him in the ad is in black-and-white.

Based on its reviews and iMDB score, the actors involved do a respectable job of the material. However, the editing and pacing have been widely criticized. The trailer can be watched on YouTube.

‘Stalker’ Marks Bret Hart’s Second Horror Movie Performance

Back in 2021, ‘The Hitman’ turned up in another low budget horror flick titled The Demented. The movie focused on a variety of topics including time travel and different dimensions.

Interestingly, Hart was not the only former professional wrestler to make an appearance. Former TNA/Impact star Angelina Love also had a supporting role in the film. The movie was poorly received by critics and audiences alike.

The most famous film to involve Bret Hart belongs to the documentary genre. Wrestling With Shadows chronicled ‘The Hitman’s closing stretch in the WWF, closing out on the Montreal Screwjob and its immediate aftermath.

The film lifted the lid on the behind-the-scenes politics in the promotion at the time. A seminal release in wrestling history, Wrestling With Shadows is usually considered neck-and-neck with the likes of Beyond The Mat when it comes to all-time great wrestling documentaries.

Will you watch the latest movie to star Bret Hart?