Bret Hart Advises AEW Talent, But is Happy at Home

Bret Hart says he enjoys mentoring members of the AEW roster, but considers himself happily retired from the wrestling world.

The Excellence of Execution spoke with Mike Dagger for Lucha Libre Online earlier this week. During the conversation, Hart spoke about rumors of him coming out of retirement to appear for All Elite Wrestling.

Hart says he has no plans to appear on television any time soon. After a decades-long career that kept him on the road several hundred days per year, he’s making up for lost time and spending as much time at home as possible.

As he’s said before, he wants to be remembered as a wrestler and is not interested in being a manager or authority figure.

“I’m happy retired,” said Hart. “I’m a ‘home’ guy now. There’s not a lot I can do in wrestling. People say, ‘What are you going to do? What would you do in AEW?’ It’s like, what would I do? Referee? Manage? Be a chairman? I don’t want to be remembered that way. I want to be remembered as a wrestler.”

Bret Hart & AEW

Bret Hart remains a hero to countless wrestlers throughout the industry. He’s considered one of the greatest performers of all time and his legacy is still celebrated to this day.

Hart says he keeps in touch with several wrestlers on the AEW roster. They call him and text him asking for advice about their matches and their careers.He enjoys giving back to the business in this way, but enjoys his time at home.

“I’d be happy to help a lot of them,” he said about AEW talent. “.. and I know a lot of them, and I talk to them, a lot of them sometimes, by text or on the phone, and people call me up and I always got advice and I can always pinpoint little things that can make a difference in a guy’s match or something he’s doing but, I’m a guy that likes being home. So, they’re gonna have to call me on the phone.”

He wishes he could still travel like he used to, but it’s getting harder for him to fly around the country at this stage in life. That said, he respects AEW as an organization and will continue mentoring people remotley.

“There’s a lot of things I would love to be part of with AEW and what they’re doing. I know they’ve got some great wrestlers there and I have a lot of respect for the organization and all that but right now, I’m happy at home.”

Watch Bret Hart’s interview with Lucha Libre Online: