Bret Hart on Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement: “I Feel Kind of Sad About It”

Bret Hart has weighed in on Vince McMahon resigning from WWE amid the hush money scandals.

It was first reported in June that the WWE board was investigating McMahon for a secret $3 million settlement he allegedly agreed to pay a former WWE employee with whom he allegedly had an affair. A second report came out last month noting agreed to pay more than $12 million to four women to “suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity” over a 16-year period.

Later that month, McMahon announced he was retiring, later clarified in an SEC filing that he resigned after already stepping back from his duties as WWE Chairman and CEO for the duration of the investigation.

While speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Hart was asked about McMahon’s retirement.

“Like everybody else, I’m mostly just kinda surprised. I don’t think anybody’s ever made as big a footprint as Vince McMahon. I feel kinda sad about it, actually. I know people probably think I would be gloating or happy to see him go through what he’s going, but I don’t. I feel bad that it happened, or whatever’s happened. I think his loss or his absence from the business will be sorely missed,” he said.

Although Hart and McMahon were once bitter enemies after the infamous Montreal Screwjob in 1997, they later buried the hatchet.

Quotes via Fightful