Brock Lesnar Leaves SmackDown Amid Vince McMahon’s Retirement Announcement

Shortly after the announcement made today by WWE and Vince McMahon that he is retiring from the company, Brock Lesnar made headlines.

F4Wonline’s Bryan Alvarez reported on Twitter that Lesnar left tonight’s SmackDown from TD Garden in Boston, MA.

From several sources, Brock Lesnar has left Smackdown. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) July 22, 2022

Alvarez also tweeted out, “Brock’s line was some derivative of, ‘If he’s gone, I’m gone.’”

Fightful Select reports there were immediate internal rumors that Lesnar was “very pissed off” about the news and left SmackDown. They’ve also heard this rumor.

WWE had been promoting Lesnar for this show since last week to further build to his match at SummerSlam where he will challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title in a last man standing match.

WWE is still advertising Lesnar for the show along with the following:

Maximum Male Models debut Maxine Dupri & their beachwear collection

Liv Morgan & Ronda Rousey have a face-to-face confrontation

– Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser

WWE had a talent meeting with everyone backstage at SmackDown. Triple H, Nick Khan, and Stephanie McMahon are there for it. There will be more fallout throughout the evening.