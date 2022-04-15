Brock Lesnar Was Never Booked for WrestleMania Backlash (Report)

Brock Lesnar was recently pulled from WrestleMania Backlash advertisements earlier this week, leading many to believe he had been yanked from the card.

However, according to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lesnar was never actually booked for the show. Meltzer chalked everything up to a “different kind of false advertising” that WWE usually does. The report added that this is not a situation where WWE changed its mind and decided to pull “The Beast” from the show.

WWE apparently knew Lesnar wasn’t ever going to be at WrestleMania Backlash, but decided to advertise him anyway. It should be noted that, as of this writing, WWE is still advertising Lesnar for the upcoming Money In The Bank show from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 2.

Brock Lesnar dropped the WWE Championship to Roman Reigns in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 38. Now, Reigns rules as both WWE Champion and Universal Champion, appearing on both SmackDown Live and Monday Night RAW. There’s currently no news on whether or not WWE plans for Lesnar and Reigns to meet again somewhere down the line. For now, it seems like Lesnar won’t be getting a rematch anytime soon.

Aside from a potential rematch, there’s no news on Lesnar’s WWE future at all aside from WWE advertising him for Money In The Bank. It will be interesting to see what’s next for Lesnar now that he’s seemingly out of the World Title picture for the time being.