Brock Lesnar’s Next WWE Appearance Announced

A Brock Lesnar appearance and a United States Title match have been announced for Monday’s episode of WWE Raw.

WWE announced during Friday’s SmackDown that Lesnar would be appearing on the show, which will be held in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Another announcement made was newly crowned United States Champion Seth Rollins will be defending the title against Matt Riddle.

Lesnar’s WWE TV Return

(via WWE)

Lesnar made his return on this week’s episode of Raw, his first appearance since SummerSlam, where he attacked Bobby Lashley with two F5’s and a kimura. Lashley went forward with defending the United States Title against Rollins right after the attack. Lashley stated in a backstage interview that he wanted Lesnar and challenged him to return next Monday.

Riddle and Rollins have been feuding for the last few weeks as Rollins defeated Riddle at Clash at the Castle last month. However, Riddle got his revenge by defeating Rollins at Extreme Rules in a Fight Pit match, with Daniel Cormier serving as the special guest referee this past Saturday night.

