Bron Breaker Wins WWE NXT Title On Raw

Bron Breaker is officially a two-time WWE NXT Champion as he defeated Dolph Ziggler in the second hour of Monday’s episode of Raw.

The match finish saw Bron hit his signature powerslam and moments later a spear for the win to become the champion.

Ziggler pinned Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match also involving Breakker to win the NXT title on the March 8 edition of NXT 2.0. Breakker got his rematch for the WWE NXT Title against Ziggler in the main event of the Stand & Deliver event in Dallas, Texas, but Ziggler retained despite being a huge underdog.

The reason Breakker was given the rematch for the title in storyline was due to his impressive effort this past Saturday. It was likely done to help further boost NXT ratings and with the main title being defeated on Raw which also airs on the USA Network, it should give a further bump for the post-NXT Stand & Deliver fallout edition of NXT 2.0 this Tuesday night.

Breakker previously won the NXT Title from Ciampa at New Year’s Evil in January.