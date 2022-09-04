Bron Breakker Becomes Unified WWE NXT Champion at Worlds Collide

NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate in a title unification bout served as the main event of the Worlds Collide special.

The match was back and forth. It was one of Bron’s best matches of his career as he sold plenty for Bate. Bron hit a clothesline off the top rope then a sitdown powerbomb for 2. Bate hit a powerbomb for a near fall. A chaotic few minutes ended when Bate went for a clothesline and Bron speared him for the win.

Main Event Build

Heatwave’s main event a few weeks ago featured Breakker defending his NXT Championship against JD McDonagh. Following the contest, Bate entered the ring with the NXT United Kingdom Championship. Breakker and Bate held up their respective title belts as the night came to a close. Breakker and Bate’s champion-versus-champion contest was then made official.

After Ilja Dragunov had to relinquish the championship due to injuries, Bate was named NXT United Kingdom Champion. At an NXT UK television taping in July, Bate won the championship.

The NXT UK brand is going away after this show with the expectation that NXT Europe will launch next year.