Bron Breakker Retains WWE NXT Title Over Von Wagner

WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker made his latest title defense against Von Wagner in the opening bout of the November 15th edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

The match went back and forth in the early going. Von hit a chokeslam on the steel steps outside of the ring. Wanger dominated the match, with Bron fighting from underneath as the babyface. There was a near-fall spot where Wagner caught him with a powerslam. Bron went over with a spear.

How we Got Here

On the November 1st edition of NXT, Pretty Deadly defeated Bron Breakker and Wes Lee to retain NXT Tag Team Titles. The match saw Carmelo Hayes knock Lee off the top rope and Lee was pinned. Post-match, Wagner laid out Breakker while Apollo Crews looked on.

The following week, Wagner and Breakker appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect to further build up the match.

Breakker won the NXT Title for a second time on the April 4th edition of Raw when he beat Dolph Ziggler. Breakker previously won the NXT Title from Ciampa at New Year’s Evil in January from Tommaso Ciampa.

Breakker’s recent title defenses have come against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh at Halloween Havoc, Tyler Bate at Worlds Collide, JD McDonagh in August, and Cameron Grimes on July 5th.