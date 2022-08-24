Bruce Prichard Denies He Was Involved With NXT 2.0

The rebranding of NXT last year was surrounded by many wild speculations. One such rumor was that Bruce Prichard was heading the brand and he was writing the shows.

The WWE executive recently returned to his Something To Wrestle With podcast after undergoing surgery for a torn rotator cuff in June.

Among other things, he also addressed the rumors about his involvement with NXT. Prichard claimed that he has never written an episode of the development show ever.

“I do have to say, because it’s something people, even internally, have come to me with and made comments about…that I was writing NXT. I never said a word. You know what else I never did? I never wrote one NXT show in the history of my existence.” – Bruce Prichard

Prichard also commented on Shawn Michaels‘ leading the brand. He said that HBK has done a tremendous job of grabbing NXT by the horns.

Apart from this, the wrestling veteran commented on the management change in WWE. He called it an exciting time and explained that he chooses to love his life.

WWE rebranded the development brand to NXT 2.0 in September last year. Shawn Michaels took over the duties of Triple H in the absence of The Game, and he has since received a new title in WWE.

Quotes via Fightful