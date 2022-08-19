Shawn Michaels Receives New Title In WWE

Shawn Michaels have received a brand new title in WWE. The Hall of Famer is now recognized as WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative by the promotion officially.

After uneasiness over the future of NXT UK in the last several weeks, the company finally revealed what’s next for the development brand yesterday.

The promotion sent out a press release and confirmed that the UK brand will be expanding its scope and will be relaunching as NXT Europe in 2023.

Another curious thing in the press release was that Shawn Michaels, who had been working without an official title so far was listed as a Vince President now.

HBK retired from in ring action back in 2010 to spend more time with family. He returned to the company in a backstage role at the Performance Center in 2016.

The former world champion initially only helped train recruits at the PC but he started helping with the creative side of things for NXT in 2018.

Shawn Michaels stepped up and became the godfather of NXT when his best friend Triple H had to take time away due to his health issues in September 2021.

Now this new title suggests that Michaels’ responsibilities have increased further, and he might be overseeing the NXT Europe brand as well as any other development brands the promotion may be planning to launch in future.