Saturday, July 30, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

Buddy Matthews Wouldn’t Mind Aalyah & Rhea Ripley Fighting Over Him

By Michael Reichlin
Latest Wrestling News

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw saw a tense backstage confrontation between Rhea Ripley and Rey Mysterio‘s daughter, Aalyah.

Wrestling fans who are “in the know” recognized a unique connection between these two women. Aalyah formerly portrayed the on-screen love interest of Buddy Matthews (Buddy Murphy), Ripley’s current real-life boyfriend.

aalyah buddy murphy

Buddy Matthews Reacts

The House of Black member became aware of this on-screen interaction and addressed it on social media.

Matthews joked that Aalyah and Rhea can “fight for his custody” in a ladder match, a nod to the infamous Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero match from SummerSlam 2005.

Based on the reaction .GIF posted by Rhea Ripley, she seems ready to fight for her man.

Follow SEScoops

63,807FansLike
1,157FollowersFollow
14,600FollowersFollow
4,370SubscribersSubscribe
Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.

Quick Links: WWE Roster / AEW Roster / Injury Tracker