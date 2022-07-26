Buddy Matthews Wouldn’t Mind Aalyah & Rhea Ripley Fighting Over Him

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw saw a tense backstage confrontation between Rhea Ripley and Rey Mysterio‘s daughter, Aalyah.

Wrestling fans who are “in the know” recognized a unique connection between these two women. Aalyah formerly portrayed the on-screen love interest of Buddy Matthews (Buddy Murphy), Ripley’s current real-life boyfriend.

Buddy Matthews Reacts

The House of Black member became aware of this on-screen interaction and addressed it on social media.

Matthews joked that Aalyah and Rhea can “fight for his custody” in a ladder match, a nod to the infamous Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero match from SummerSlam 2005.

Based on the reaction .GIF posted by Rhea Ripley, she seems ready to fight for her man.