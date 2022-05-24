Buff Bagwell Is “Shocked” At How “Bad” Vince McMahon Has Looked With Age

Buff Bagwell has respect for Vince McMahon but he’s stunned by how the WWE Chairman has aged.

There’s no doubting that Vince has built a global empire. For decades, McMahon has been very hands-on with the WWE product.

Today, WWE is quite lucrative and has been able to snag massive broadcast deals.

Father time eventually gets to us all, however. Vince will be turning 77 years old in August.

Speaking to Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston’s Ten Count podcast, Buff Bagwell expressed his belief that Vince McMahon is looking rough these days.

Bagwell took notice of Vince’s appearance when he raised Theory‘s hand after he defeated Finn Balor to capture the WWE United States Championship.

“God dang, brother. I hate to even say this but it was shocking how bad Vince looked. It shocked me, bro. I am a — there’s nothing on any video out there in the world that’s got me dogging out Vince McMahon.

“Never would, never will.

“He is a genius that has run the WWF into the WWE. How can you possibly say anything bad about a billionaire that built the WWF? You can’t but he looked rough, man and I hated it.

“I don’t want him to get old cause that means I’m getting older.”

Please H/T SEScoops if you use any quotes from this article.