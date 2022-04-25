Bully Ray, Mark Henry Want Charlotte Flair Wrestling Men

Recently, Ray and Henry took to Busted Open Radio to talk about a variety of professional wrestling topics, including the current feud between Flair and Ronda Rousey.

Current SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is so good that WWE Hall Of Famers Bully Ray and Mark Henry want her to wrestle men.

Flair successfully retained her title against Rousey at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas earlier this month. Now, they’ll run things back in an “I Quit” match at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8.

In the build-up to the bout, Flair actually put Drew Gulak in the Figure Eight, forcing him to yell “I Quit” several times. Ray and Henry both loved the segment, and it even generated some interest in them wanting to see “The Queen” work against men in the ring.

Henry went as far as saying that Charlotte Flair has the potential to eclipse her father, two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair.

“She has the potential to eclipse Ric if she’s allowed to wrestle men and have a run doing that and then going back to women’s wrestling and being the ultimate heel, like, ‘I left y’all because y’all beneath me.’

“That can be, you know, another 10 years of her dominance that can make people only think that when you hear the name ‘Flair’ that you think Charlotte.”

As for Ray, he agrees that Flair should be working against men as well, and even suggested she put more men in the Figure Eight heading into WrestleMania Backlash to build up the submission hold.

“I love the fact that she put the figure eight on a man [Drew Gulak] last night. I want Charlotte to wrestle men. As the matter of fact moving into this match, you know, put the figure eight on two more guys, three more guys, have guys tapping out left and right.”

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey will compete for the SmackDown Live Women’s Title at WrestleMania Backlash in an “I Quit” match from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island on May 8, 2022.

Quotes via Sportskeeda.com