Bully Ray Pitches Idea for New WWE Title, Scrapping U.S. & IC Belts

Bully Ray has never been shy to share his thoughts on WWE titles.

His comments recently were no different, as Ray made a suggestion on Busted Open Radio to scrap the WWE’s United States Title, and the Intercontinental Titles. However, in turn, Ray suggests creating a Ironhorse, Ironman, or Ironwoman Championship.

The idea being that the title holder would wrestling on a weekly basis on both brands. Ray then suggested that someone like Ciampa would be a perfect talent to showcase such a championship.

“Maybe they should [get rid of the US and IC Title], but I would love to see them do what I’ve been talking about for a while now – the Ironhorse, Ironman, Ironwoman Championship – a wrestler that wrestles every single week on RAW and SmackDown.”

‘Workhorse’ Championship

Bret Hart exemplified “workhorse” as WWF Intercontinental Champion (1991-1992)

“Back in the day when I originally thought of this, I said wrestle on RAW, NXT and SmackDown. Obviously NXT now being a definitive developmental brand, I’ll take NXT out of the equation.

“I want to see this person wrestle on RAW and SmackDown. You know who would be a great workhorse champion?

“A guy like Ciampa, a guy like Ricochet – a guy that can go out there every single night and have great, great matches on television. Who are you?

“I’m not the world champion but I’m the best wrestler for any given 15 minutes on television. That’s what the championship represents.”

Currently, Ricochet holds the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and is not involved in a major program. As for the United States Championship, that’s currently held by Theory, the pupil of Vince McMahon.

Arguably, both those titles haven’t been featured as prominently as they once were years ago. Perhaps Ray’s suggestion of giving the title structure a refresh is a viable option to consider.

What do you think about Bully Ray suggesting scrapping the United States and Intercontinental Titles for a Ironman Championship? Let us know in the comments!

Quotes via NoDq.com