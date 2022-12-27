Cain Velasquez Has Discussed Doing a Wrestling Match With Daniel Cormier

Cain Velasquez and Daniel Cormier have been friends and training partners for years. They also have a love for pro wrestling as they have both attended and even participated in WWE events in the past.

Velasquez had an opportunity to become WWE Champion against Brock Lesnar in 2019 for an event in Saudi Arabia, but came up short. Velasquez has also wrestled for AAA Lucha Libre in Mexico, while Cormier hasn’t wrestled a match yet, but has entertained the idea.

During a recent appearance on Konnan’s K100 podcast, Velasquez revealed that he and Cormier have discussed doing a match together for AAA. Velazquez did not specify whether it was about competing in a one-on-one match or a tag-team scenario.

The Moment

“Daniel Cormier was actually at my house yesterday, him and Luke Rockhold came over. DC, we talked about doing a match as well — like doing something with me, him, AAA,” said Velasquez. “For me, man, it’s just good that I get to have like my family involved in it. You know, my kids get to watch it and they love it. They’re big fans of AAA and WWE. I’m just glad I get to bring my family into the sport that I’m doing now. With fighting, it wasn’t like that. I had to like kind of shelter them throughout that whole thing.”

Cormier, a former UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion, was recently the referee during the Fight Pit Match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules. Konnan, the head of talent relations for AAA, said he would be excited to work with Cormier and Velasquez in AAA.

H/T to Fightful