Cain Velasquez Opens Up About Release From Jail – Working with AAA

What does the future hold for former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez?

In March of this year, Velasquez was arrested and charged with ten felonies, including first-degree attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Velasquez is alleged to have opened fire on a vehicle he believed contained someone accused of molesting his son.

The former WWE Superstar who had one televised match with the promotion has pled not guilty to all charges.

Being Released

Last month, Velasquez was granted a $1 million bail after spending eight months behind bars awaiting his trial.

Velasquez was allowed to compete at an event for AAA, under the condition that he arrange for law enforcement to be present.

The former Heavyweight Champion was welcomed on K100 with Konnan & Disco for their Christmas broadcast and spoke about his time in jail.

“They had me in protective custody. It was very low-key. Only a few people that I was able to kind of hang out with and I guess the good thing about it is you got a lot of alone time with yourself and the bad thing about it was you got a lot of alone time with yourself.” Cain Velasquez

Speaking about his release, Velasquez said he was pleased but also found it daunting to be a free man again.

“My mind ran like both sides of it [being positive about getting out versus thinking he’d be serving time straight through]. The bad side and the good side. It’s a thing, we always have to have faith, you know? It doesn’t matter what position we’re in, where we’re at. We always gotta look for the best-case scenario.”

Working for AAA

Velasquez was given a hero’s response when he competed at the AAA event by an audience seemingly sympathetic to his case.

Speaking about the show, Cain addressed the pressure he placed himself in ahead of the event.

“I felt like I was probably in the worst-case scenario for myself that I’ve ever been in and I feel like I always do this, I put a lot of pressure on myself and I just wanna be ready when I go out there and you know, compete and when I did, went out there and did it dude, it was [incredible.]” Cain Velasquez.

Velasquez teamed with Blue Demon. Jr and Pagano to defeat Gringo Loco, Sam Adonis, and Taurus at the AAA Tempe show on December 3.

