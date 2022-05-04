Cameron Grimes Retains North American Title At WWE NXT Spring Breakin’

Cameron Grimes had the odds stacked against him in storyline when he made his latest defense as the WWE NXT North American Champion against Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa in a triple threat match on the Spring Breakin’ edition of NXT 2.0 on Tuesday night.

The match opened the show. The guys worked hard and had some near falls. Solo hit a splash off the top rope on Hayes for a near fall. Grimes hit a double foot stomp to Solo for the win.

Grimes won the title last month when he defeated Hayes, Santos Escobar, Grayson Waller, and Solo in a ladder match at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center.

Carmelo defeated Santos Escobar in singles competition to get this title opportunity while Solo’s opportunity at the title saw interference thanks to Trick Williams. As a result, he got the title shot anyways despite Hayes’ best attempt to prevent it from happening.

The storyline with Grimes was that he promised his father that he would win gold in NXT and now that he’s champion, Grimes is trying to be a champion that his father would be proud of.