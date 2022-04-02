Cameron Grimes Wins North American Title At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

WWE NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes came up with the idea in storyline to have the deck stacked against him as he was confident enough to battle four other stars in a ladder match.

Hayes vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes was booked in a ladder match at Saturday’s (April 2, 2022) WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center.

The match opened the show and a brawl broke out. A few different guys did outside dives. Hayes took a brutal shot to the face thanks to a ladder. Waller with a cutter off the ladder to Santos. Escobar hit a front flip powerbomb off the ladder to Solo onto one placed in the corner. Trick Williams was pushed off a big ladder from the ring to the floor. Santos with a hurricanrana to Waller off the top of a ladder. Waller went for a dive off a ladder, but crashed through two of them. Grimes eventually grabbed the title.

This past Tuesday night on NXT TV, Grimes beat A-Kid and Roderick Strong in a three way qualifying match to earn his way into the title bout.

Grimes had originally lost a qualifying match on March 15 to Escobar. However, he was given another chance by Hayes. Grimes had been dejected as he said being a champion was something that he promised to his late father.

Adam Cole defeated EC3, Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan, Ricochet, and Velveteen Dream to become the inaugural champion in a ladder match at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans in 2018.