Carmelo Hayes Wins North American Title At WWE NXT In Your House

NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes defended the title against Carmelo Hayes at Saturday’s (June 4, 2022) WWE NXT In Your House event in Orlando, Florida at the Performance Center on Peacock.

The match saw them go back and forth early. Grimes botched a move and Hayes hit a major league codebreaker for 2, which Grimes sold very well. Grimes with a posionronna that sent Hayes to the floor and Grimes followed it up with an outside dive. The finish saw Grimes miss a dive in the corner and Hayes hit the leg drop off the top rope.

The bout was announced on the May 10th edition of NXT during a n in-ring promo segment with Grimes and Solo Sikoa as Sikoa declared himself the top contender, which Grimes agreed with. However, he would only give him the shot if he could get by Hayes. Hayes and Trick Williams then attacked Grimes, but Sikoa made the save.

They worked a tag team bout against Hayes and Williams on the May 17th edition of NXT.

Grimes retained the North American title in a triple threat match against Hayes and Sikoa at Spring Breakin’ after winning the title on WrestleMania weekend at NXT Stand & Deliver by beating Hayes, Sikoa, Grayson Waller, and Santos Escobar in a five-way ladder match.