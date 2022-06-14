AEW Star Feels Cesaro Will Fit ‘Very Well’ In Their Stable

Many people believe Cesaro will end up in AEW sooner or later. Wheeler Yuta thinks that he will fit right in with the Blackpool Combat Club.

The AEW star recently took part in a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest. He talked about a number of things including the former WWE star.

Yuta said that he would support Cesaro in any role he assumes. The young star then mentioned the Swiss Superman’s history with William Regal and discussed how he will fit well with the BCC:

“Cesaro’s awesome. I would support him in any role anywhere I can see him wrestle.” said Wheeler Yuta, “He’s incredible. But I think he would fit in very well with us, he’s got history with [William] Regal as well.”

The former US champion left WWE in February after his contract expired. At this point, all options seem to be open for his future including a potential WWE return.

Apart from this, Yuta also discussed his transition from Best Friends to the Blackpool Combat Club. He mentioned how both Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy are his real-life friends and he was comfortable with them.

Joining the BCC was a step out of his comfort zone and completely different then what he has done till now. Per the AEW star, he felt like he had to earn the respect of his teammates once again.

Quotes via Fightful