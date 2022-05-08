Charlotte Already Making Excuses Ahead of WrestleMania Backlash

Just ahead of the WrestleMania Backlash event, Charlotte is already prepared to accuse Ronda Rousey of cheating.

Charlotte will be defending her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rousey tonight (May 8). The action will be held inside the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

Charlotte Ready To Take An L?

Appearing on WWE’s The Bump, “The Queen” let it be known that if she can’t successfully retain her gold tonight then it must be due to something nefarious on “Rowdy’s” part (h/t Fightful).

“I have nothing left to prove. I already beat Ronda on the grandest stage. I was the first female to beat her in a singles competition. If she wins or if she has me say I quit, it’s because she cheated.

“I don’t know, it’s hard [to rank my different accomplishments.] They’re also different. I mean, beating Asuka’s streak at WrestleMania 34 was a huge accomplishment. Main eventing WrestleMania 35. But I think beating Ronda just cemented that I’m the top woman here. So every accomplishment has a different feel to it. It was a big one.”

Rousey was indeed pinned by the SmackDown Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 38.

“The Queen” had tapped out to an armbar but the referee never saw it. She hit Rousey with a big boot as she was trying to wake the referee up for the three-count.

