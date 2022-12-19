Charlotte Flair Wishes WWE Legend & Former Rival a Happy Birthday

Charlotte Flair wished former rival and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus a happy birthday today.

WWE legend Trish Stratus celebrated her 47th birthday. She recently appeared on the September 5th edition of WWE RAW when the company was in Toronto. Damage CTRL confronted the WWE legend but Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss made the save.

Stratus took to Twitter earlier today and thanked wrestling fans for all the birthday wishes she received. Charlotte Flair responded and wished Trish a happy birthday as well. Flair has not appeared in WWE since her loss to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Happy Birthday Queen ? https://t.co/mWzoC1VOC7 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 19, 2022

10 Hut @trishstratuscom Have A “Happy?Birthday” My Friend & That’s An Order??Hope YOU’RE Having A Fun & Wonderful Celebration????????YOU Deserve It??PS:THANKS For Making My @_SgtSlaughter Shirt Look Sooooooo Good??? Ok At Ease & I’m?Dismissed!!! — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) December 19, 2022

Trish Stratus Says Charlotte Flair is the Best Female Superstar

WWE released a list of the 50 greatest female Superstars in modern WWE last year on Peacock and Trish Stratus was ranked number one. Sable, Lita, Gail Kim, AJ Lee, and other legends were featured on the list.

Trish was asked about the list on Busted Open Radio and claimed that she would have put Charlotte Flair at number one already.

It’s a bold thing for them to put out. Lists are subjective. I don’t know who was behind the list. Did my mom vote? Internally, with me and my team, I knew there was the top five and I was grateful to be in the top five.



I for sure thought Charlotte was going to be number one. That’s where I put her. It was crazy when they put that video package together and you get emotional looking back on that ride and they position you the way they did. I was lucky, I say all the time that I only got any accolades that I got because of the people that surrounded me. Trish Stratus

H/T: ITRWrestling

Charlotte Flair and Trish Stratus battled at WWE SummerSlam 2019 and you can check out the entire match below.