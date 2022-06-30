Chelsea Green Pitched To Be A Disciple Of Seth Rollins In WWE

During a recent discussion with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston, Chelsea Green spoke about the creative pitches she made during her time in WWE and the process surrounding it.

Chelsea Green and her husband Matt Cardona have been everywhere on the independent scene after their releases from WWE. On April 15, 2021, Chelsea Green was released from her WWE contract.

Matt was released exactly one year before Chelsea on April 15, 2020.

After her release, Green made it known that she made multiple pitches to Vince McMahon to try and get herself on TV.

Unfortunately, during her main roster debut match on the November 13, 2020 episode of SmackDown, Chelsea suffered yet another arm injury.

Green’s WWE Creative Pitch

Green spoke about the pitches she made and her process for pitching them to Vince.

“No, actually one that was really ridiculous and I get made fun of all the time on the internet still for it, was like this kind of like nun character where- What was Seth Rollins? He had a character and he would come out and be like The Messiah. And, I wanted to come out with him, I always thought that I could be a good valet, but then also be able to be in the women’s division. But I really loved the idea of being like a 90’s style valet.“

“So, I wanted to come out with him as kind of like his follower, his disciple, and just basically be like a yes man to everything that he wanted when he wanted to kind of stir things up in each division.” Chelsea Green on her WWE pitch

“When I first pitched the character to Vince and I said a nun, I think everyone just has this immediate thought of what that is and how that’s not going to work, and finally he kind of like laughed and was like, ‘I need you to explain this for me.’

“And I explained like the look that I had in mind, the attitude that I had in mind, the fact that it was more of building this following of everyone following Seth Rollins to the ring. Finally, he’s like, ‘Oh, okay,’ and you can see the wheels turning.“

WWE Creative Is Ever-Changing

“A lot of the scenarios that I pitched were like that, like, ‘Okay, how can we make this work? Can we make this work? What’s gonna be-‘ I mean Raw and SmackDown, when I say they’re ever-changing, I seriously mean up until ten minutes before showtime. So, something could work, and then ten minutes before showtime, it doesn’t,” Green said.

“All these ideas are so out of left field and so opposite that they can’t tell you whether it’s a bad idea or a good idea or yes or no because they might need to use it last minute, or they might need to give it to somebody else and have someone else use it because they fit the mold. They’ll never tell you no, but I mean if you have any sort of brain, you can tell what’s hitting and what’s missing,” she said.

Possible Name Change

Recently, WWE has seen many superstars face name changes. It seems that Chelsea was scheduled to get a name change as well. She was asked about working with WWE creative and how they responded to her pitching so many ideas.

Green responded, “I think there’s a fine line where if you don’t do what they want then yes [creative would ignore ideas]. But, I never did that. They gave me, they called me, they said, ‘You’re going to be in this qualifying match for Survivor Series and your name is going to be Victorious.’

“I’m like, ‘Great.’ A lot of people laughed at that name, but I’m like, ‘F*cking awesome dude.’ This is a name I can work with. This is a name people won’t forget.

“It might be so ridiculous and sound like a stripper, but on the other hand you’re not going to ever forget this name. Once I’m Victorious, you’re not going to forget Victorious was Victorious kind of thing.

“I think if I had been like, ‘Well, I have different names for you.’ Do you know what I mean? Like, that is something I would never do.“

Green’s Willingness To Work

“I only suggested things because I was sitting waiting. So, I wanted them to know, ‘Hey, I’m not just sitting here collecting a paycheck.

“I’m sitting here collecting a paycheck because I am every single day thinking about what I can do to get on TV, how I can change my look. Goddamnit, I will dye my hair.’ I will never forget, I said to Cannon before he hired me at NXT, ‘What do you need?

“Do you need me to dye my hair blue? Do you need me to shave my head? I’ll do it. I will do it. Just tell me what you need. Tell me what’s missing, and I will be that missing piece.’ That’s what I was trying to give to the writers.

“So, if they told me, ‘You’re going to be CM Punk‘s next person who’s shaving their head and stuff,’ I would’ve done it. “

Green In Impact

Chelsea can still be seen on Impact Wrestling as she recently competed, in a losing effort, for the Knockouts World Championship in a first-ever Queen of the Mountain match at the Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Chelsea was able to have a memorable moment with Deonna Purrazzo when they both fell off of a tall ladder to the outside of the ring and through two tables.

Front row view of the Chelsea/Deonna table spot from #Slammiversary !! Fkng terrifying!!?? Glad they’re both OK.



– Via chucknorris55 on Reddit#IMPACTonAXSTV #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/YtAFnvA5ZR — ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) June 23, 2022

Watch Steve Fall’s interview with Chelsea Green:

If you use the quotes above, please credit the original course with an h/t and link back to SEScoops for the transcription.