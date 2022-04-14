Former Chief of Staff Says The Rock Could Be a Threat to Trump in 2024

The Rock could make a serious run for POTUS if Donald Trump’s former Chief of Staff is to be believed.

Rock is perhaps the busiest man in Hollywood. He is highly sought after in the industry but could he be pushing that aside for a presidential run in 2024? Mick Mulvaney, former Chief of Staff for Trump, seems to think so.

Could The Rock Threaten Trump In 2024?

Mulvaney told Politico (via Mediaite) that The Rock is right up there with Florida governor Ron DeSantis and senator Tim Scott as potential presidential candidates who could threaten another run for Donald Trump.

“[Gov. Ron] DeSantis [R-FL] could give him a run for his money. [Sen.] Tim Scott [R-SC] can give him a run for his money. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could give him a run for his money,” Mulvaney said.

It’s important to note that Trump hasn’t stated his intention to run again. With that said, speculation has run rampant on who will be making a run to challenge POTUS Joe Biden in 2024.

The Rock has expressed interest in politics in the past. He once told USA Today that he’d be open to the idea of running if that’s what the American people want.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people … So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

The TV Show, “Young Rock” is built around the Hollywood megastar running for president. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’s going to give it a go for office in real life but it does stoke the flames.

During a recent episode of “Young Rock” a potential match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was teased.