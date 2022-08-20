Chris Jericho Once Wanted To Punch Vince McMahon In His “Stupid Face”

Chris Jericho and Vince McMahon have quite a history.

The current AEW superstar spoke about a specific moment with the now retired WWE Chairman during his recent appearance on the Inside the Ropes Live show. The leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society recalled the lead-up to his WrestleMania 18 main event showdown with Triple H, and how a rehearsal with The Game got him heated with McMahon.

Jericho begins by remembers how he got heat with Triple H.

“The last couple of weeks, right before the match, I did get some serious heat on Triple H. I think I hit him in the leg with the sledgehammer and all this sort of thing. I remember one time we were rehearsing it, me hitting Triple H with a sledgehammer, and Vince [McMahon] would want you to rehearse as if it’s real. You can’t rehearse if you’re really doing it because there’s no crowd, the crowd is where you get the vibe and the adrenaline, and your whole energy comes [from] that. “

During the rehearsal McMahon demanded that Jericho put in some further effort, then later insulted him. It was here that Jericho revealed how angry McMahon’s comments made him in the moment.

“Vince would be like, ‘Do it harder! Do it harder!’ and I’m like, “I’m not in the moment yet,’ and I remember he goes, ‘Oh you don’t wanna do it? What are you on the rag or something?’ I remember thinking, ‘You big-eared, big nose motherf*cker. I’m going to punch you right in your stupid face right now. Knock that toupee right off his head’.”

In the same interview Jerichoh did praise McMahon, saying that there will never be another mind like his in the pro-wrestling industry again.