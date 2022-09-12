Clash at the Castle Was a Historic Success for WWE

Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Drew McIntyre in the main event of the WWE Clash at the Castle event, the first major PPV event in the UK since 1992, earlier this month.

Fans have widely praised the show for the in-ring product and fan reactions from those in attendance. It was also a big success for the company, something that Triple H touted in a new post on Twitter.

Triple H wrote, “#WWECastle was a massive success for @WWE across all lines of business and the #WWEUniverse in the UK… the next question is where should we go next?!”

Clash at the Castle Success

Viewership: #1 international Premium live event in WWE history

Social: #WWECastle trends #1 on Twitter

Crowd: Largest European gate ever

Fan reaction: Highest-rated international prelims live event in WWE history

Press conference: Highest concurrent views on YouTube of any non-pre-show

Merchandise: Best-selling non-WrestleMania event

Per Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the pay-per-view buyrate estimate is around 8,000. It should be noted the majority of viewership comes from the WWE Network internationally and Peacock in the United States.

According to WrestleTix, the event drew 62,215 fans, while the company announced an inflated number of 62,296.